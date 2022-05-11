Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

NTR opened at $94.29 on Monday. Nutrien has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 45.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,381,000 after purchasing an additional 709,892 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 91.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 79,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,931 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 16.9% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nutrien by 2.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,230,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

