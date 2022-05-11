Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 17th.
Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $19.97.
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.
