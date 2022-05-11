Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 17th.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $128,650 over the last quarter.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.