Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE NEV opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

