Nuveen Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:JGH opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 37.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

