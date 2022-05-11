Nuveen Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:JGH opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
