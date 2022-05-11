Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
NMS opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
