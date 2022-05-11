Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE NUV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,157. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,111,000 after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.