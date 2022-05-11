Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:NAN remained flat at $$11.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

