Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:NXN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 5,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

