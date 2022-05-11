Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:JRI opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
