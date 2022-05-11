Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

NYSE:JRI opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.