Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NIM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 35,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,830. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

