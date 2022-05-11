NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVSF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NuVista Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,145. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

