Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSLGet Rating) will report sales of $61.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $62.19 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $65.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $250.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.59 million to $254.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $253.92 million, with estimates ranging from $253.74 million to $254.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.62%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

In related news, President Mathew Pendo acquired 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,956,000 after purchasing an additional 393,658 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,514,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,296 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,944,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,780 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

