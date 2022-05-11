Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.11

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 3.11 and last traded at 3.11, with a volume of 50925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.32.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.37.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 1,559,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after buying an additional 1,535,660 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
