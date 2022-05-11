Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.11

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 3.11 and last traded at 3.11, with a volume of 50925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.37.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 160.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 1,559,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after buying an additional 1,535,660 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

