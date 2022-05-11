Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.58

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 64352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

