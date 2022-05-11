OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. 55,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $159.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 119.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

