OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 210,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 344,136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSTL opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

