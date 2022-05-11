OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.96% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $1,608,000.

NYSEARCA:BMAY opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22.

