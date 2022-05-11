OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,420 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,563 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 664,248 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after acquiring an additional 532,903 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $11,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

