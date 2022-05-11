OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 70,087 FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 70,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89.

