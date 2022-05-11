OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 143,470 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,470 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.