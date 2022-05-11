OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,904 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 199,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 32,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ECH opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.