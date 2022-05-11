OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $168,314,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,601,000 after buying an additional 254,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,828,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.89.

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $431,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,242 shares of company stock worth $16,799,585. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

