OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.72.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

