Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals' earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.65). Olema Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLMA. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OLMA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 11,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $32.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

