OLO (NYSE:OLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. OLO updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE OLO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,478. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. OLO has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $49.00.
In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
