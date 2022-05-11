Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Announces Earnings Results

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Omeros stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. 1,178,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. Omeros has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Omeros by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 61,596 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Omeros by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 61,698 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Omeros by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omeros by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

