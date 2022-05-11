OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target Increased to €51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €48.50 ($51.05) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.05) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.53) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of OMVKY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. 8,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,629. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $66.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

