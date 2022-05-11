ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.
NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 433,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,802,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
