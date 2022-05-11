ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 433,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,802,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

