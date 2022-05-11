ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.29 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.64–$0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

ONTF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 611,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. ON24 has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $303,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

