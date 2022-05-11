Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 818.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 72,217 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

