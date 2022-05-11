Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.
NASDAQ ONCT opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $6.24.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 72,217 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
