One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 730.0% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 728,446 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the third quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 115,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OEPW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 28,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,612. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

