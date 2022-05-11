ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE OGS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.40. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.