Ontology Market Capitalization Hits $327.88 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. Ontology has a market cap of $327.88 million and approximately $64.64 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002033 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00144309 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00350841 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

