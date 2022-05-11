OpenDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.68 Million (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $35.54 million and approximately $22.68 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

