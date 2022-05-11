OpenOcean (OOE) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and $3.95 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00516839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00036348 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,821.28 or 2.02977180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,320.69 or 0.07498207 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

