OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.88.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,485,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OPKO Health by 28.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 45,896 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in OPKO Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPK. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

