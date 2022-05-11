Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Earnings Results

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,799. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34.
In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.
