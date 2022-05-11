Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $895.17 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $385.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.37. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

