Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

Shares of OPRT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 3,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,799. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $386.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 348.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at about $685,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

