Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $214-218 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.67 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRT. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

OPRT stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 4,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,799. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $387.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.