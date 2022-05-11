Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.26 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 217,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $388.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.37. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

