Oppenheimer Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $150.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 217.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSP. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,044,000 after buying an additional 300,276 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,736,000 after buying an additional 390,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,358,000 after buying an additional 142,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.