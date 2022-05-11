OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 47 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waters by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,304 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,412,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,147,000 after acquiring an additional 101,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,050,168,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.83.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.66. 4,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.67. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

