OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 751 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 263,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after buying an additional 122,345 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 59,825 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,106. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.