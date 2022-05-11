OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,209 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8,186.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

KDP stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. 237,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

