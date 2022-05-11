OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 540 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Adobe by 4.5% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

Adobe stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,261. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $374.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $430.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.50. The company has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

