OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Edison International by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Edison International stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.05. 27,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,103. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

