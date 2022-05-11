OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Western Digital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 631.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $57.62. 65,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,486. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

