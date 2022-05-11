OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $131.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.61. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

