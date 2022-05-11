OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $76,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.

ODFL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,949. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.56 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

